The multi-sensory art experience is running at Durham Cathedral each evening from October 11-15.
1. This year's theme is Science and takes visitors on a journey through elements, DNA and molecules with stunning projections on the cathedral’s centuries-old architecture.
2. Andrew Usher, chief officer for visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral again."
3. By day the cathedral will appear as normal, then each evening the space will be clear of pews and visitors can use the seating at the sides to take a moment to pause as the cathedral’s soaring columns are transformed with dazzling projections exploring the history of science and how it has contributed to humanity and its understanding of the world.
4. This year there are also projections in the Chapter House.