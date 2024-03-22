‘Big Give Week’ to raise £20,000 for Sunderland children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim is to increase engagement for families least able to take part in cultural activities.

This week could make double the difference in helping children and young people across Wearside experience the joy of creativity and culture.

For one week only Sunderland Culture is taking part in the Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign.

Any donation to the charity will be doubled by Big Give’s campaign. Sunderland Culture is hoping to raise £20,000 through the initiative.

Support will enable the organisation to expand its children and family programme, to offer more free and low-cost creative activities in different venues.

The aim is to remove barriers and increase engagement by families least able to access cultural activities, introduce young people to the arts and give them the chance to experience the difference culture can make to their lives.

The programme for children and young people across Sunderland includes events at Arts Centre Washington, National Glass Centre, Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: "With child poverty being one of the most pressing issues for our city, we know that not all children in Sunderland can access these creative opportunities.

“More than 15,000 children in Sunderland live in poverty and growing up in poverty restricts choices, opportunities and the ability to participate fully. Access to arts and cultural activities can have positive, life-changing impacts for children and young people.

"Taking part supports education, wellbeing and employability, but too often those with greatest need, have least access.

“So we’re hoping to raise £20,000 through the Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign to help more children and young people in Sunderland enjoy creativity and culture.

"For one week only (March 19-26) when you donate to Sunderland Culture the Big Give will match your donation pound for pound – so your £5 becomes £10 and £25 becomes £50 and so on.

"Whatever you can give no matter what the size, will make double the difference.

“Through the Big Give campaign we aim to ensure our cultural programme reaches more children and young people from low-income families.

"Whether a personal gift or a corporate donation, your support will help us give more children and young people access to free and low-cost creative opportunities.”