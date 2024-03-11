Laura Lancaster exhibition coming to Sunderland art gallery

Laura Lancaster's 'Shaking Through' is among the paintings in her exhibition.

A free exhibition by one of the North East's leading painters starts at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) in Sunderland this weekend.

Laura Lancaster’s exhibition, called My Echo, My Shadow, is at the NGCA's Main Gallery based in the National Glass Centre. It runs from Friday March 16 up to Sunday, June 30 presenting paintings she has made over the last few years.

Laura, born in Hartlepool, has exhibited her work across the United Kingdom and around the world; including shows held in South Korea and the United States.

She finds inspiration from photographs, slides and cine films of strangers, bought from online auction sites, flea markets and in junk shops.

Laura’s painting process starts with a drawing, not merely copying from the photos she has acquired, but capturing the feeling that she gets when looking at them.

The paintings replace "the familiar with the dreamlike".

From each drawing, she makes a painting. From that painting comes another painting - and so on. The My Echo, My Shadow exhibition includes a selection of her paintings in context and illuminating the full breadth of her current practice.

Jon Weston is the curator of Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art.

He said: “We are delighted to host the largest show of Laura’s incredible paintings to date.

"Over recent years Laura has been pushing the boundaries of her practice and producing work which delves into the history of painting readdressing the position of the female figure.

Laura Lancaster's 'Only Replayed' is among the paintings in her exhibition.

“Confronting a gendered history of painting, Laura draws upon numerous styles and genres as well as touching on the history of painting as a medium.

"She paints women in classical poses - in front of mirrors, in lush green landscapes or in moments of rest. However, they avoid a simple passive reading, instead they allude to confinement, vulnerability and control.

“This marks the perfect time to focus on Laura’s recent work. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Laura’s home region of the North East and further afield, internationally, to experience her work.”