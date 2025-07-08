Local housebuilder donates to Friends of Doxford Park to help maintain local park

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated £1,000 to Friends of Doxford Park, in support of the work it does within the community.

David Wilson Homes, which has its Doxford Green development in Sunderland, is giving back to the community in which it builds by celebrating the work of Friends of Doxford Park. Originally set up as a community group nearly a decade ago, Friends of Doxford Park has since blossomed into a registered charity, receiving support from volunteers and Sunderland City Council to help maintain the park.

The £1,000 donation will go towards the ongoing upkeep and rejuvenation of the 25-acre Doxford Park. Over the last 3 years, Friends of Doxford Park has been instrumental in transforming the park into an idyllic site for the whole community to enjoy. With this generous donation the charity will be able to push on and continue the improvements for the upcoming generations to enjoy, alongside improving native flora and fauna.

Rebecca Forrest, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Doxford Green development, commented: “We’re so pleased to be celebrating the wonderful efforts of Friends of Doxford Park. Maintaining such a beautiful space that is enjoyed by so many local residents is certainly no easy task, and the volunteers do an exceptional job whilst paying homage to its rich history. We’re very happy that our donation has made a difference to the incredible efforts of the charity and will look forward to seeing it bloom this summer!”

Neale Brown, Manager of Friends of Doxford Park, commented: “We’re very grateful to the team at David Wilson Homes’ Doxford Green development for their donation. The funds will be put towards the planting up and restocking of the aging mature native trees within the park and will provide a longer lasting tree stock, providing a wealth of biodiversity across the whole park. Alongside the trees we will continue the rejuvenation of the park, claiming back areas from the overgrown brash and planting up wildflower areas which will provide a habitat for the bees and butterflies to thrive.

“We are tremendously proud of our dedicated volunteers, and we look forward to using the funds to a good cause and continuing to make a difference.”

David Wilson Homes’ Doxford Green offers a range of luxury four and five bedroom homes, as part of the first phase of 60 homes on the development. Located in the semi-rural village of Ryhope, homeowners can take advantage of Sunderland’s city centre shopping and dining, as well as Seaham Beach and rural scenic walks surrounding the development.

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ Doxford Green development, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001135-doxford-green

For more information on Friends of Doxford Park, please visit https://friendsofdoxfordpark.org/