Full fibre broadband coming to Hetton-le-Hole as Openreach starts work on new network

Engineers are building a new broadband network for Hetton le Hole.

Openreach has started work to build a new broadband network for Hetton-le-Hole – giving residents and businesses access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

The once-in-a-generation, full fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Engineers have started work in Hetton-le-Hole and the build is expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

Fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds; and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

People can check the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade.

It boosts every online experience, from seamless streaming and gaming for households to smooth video calls, banking and customer interactions for businesses, with much less buffering or slowdown at busy times

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for the North, said: “We’re bringing full fibre broadband to Hetton-le-Hole and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance.

"But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.

“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share.

"As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.

You can find out more about the benefits of an upgrade to Full Fibre broadband on the Openreach website.