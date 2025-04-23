Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race Across the World series 5 starts on BBC One 🌍

Race Across the World series 5 is set to begin.

Teams will be racing from China to India.

But when exactly will the new season be on TV?

Race Across the World will be running onto our screens for its highly anticipated fifth season in just a few hours. The starting point and route has been announced by the BBC.

Five new teams will take on the more than 14,000km journey across Asia. Find out more about the players in this new season.

But how exactly can you watch the new series of the show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Race Across the World on TV?

Melvyn and Brian - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/ Studio Lambert

The fifth season of the hit BBC show is set to start today (April 23) and will air weekly on Wednesday nights. Viewers can expect each episode to begin at 9pm - unless otherwise stated.

Episodes of the show run for approximately an hour and it will finish at around 10pm. The series will run for eight weeks - plus a reunion special.

How to watch Race Across the World series 5?

Having started life out on BBC Two, Race Across the World has followed in the footsteps of other hits and jumped over to BBC One. The show will air weekly on the Beeb’s main channel on Wednesday nights.

It will also be available to watch live on iPlayer at the same time it is on TV - and also on demand afterwards, if you can’t watch it as it airs. Race Across the World episodes will be added to iPlayer weekly, so you won’t be able to binge it all in one go.

