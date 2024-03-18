Washington Wetland Centre launches new app to improve visitor experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Washington Wetland Centre can now enjoy learning more about the woodland and wetland wildlife thanks to the introduction of a new app.

The WWT Washington app features interactive maps guiding visitors on various trails around the park which includes animal noises and descriptions linked to the wildlife which can be seen at the different locations.

The app also provides interesting facts about the different animals and features quizzes for children and adults to test themselves on what they have learnt.

With spring having sprung at the 100 acre site, the next few months are the most popular time to visit the award winning centre with many of the birds in the process of building their nests ready for the arrival of their hatchlings.

To help organise your day, the app boasts special features including details on facilities, accessibility, animal exhibits, keeper talks and animal feeds as well as upcoming special events.

A special discount has also been added on admission tickets when booked via the app, as well as regular food and drink offers.

Washington Wetland Centre has launched a new app.

Deborah Nolan, Marketing and Communications Manager at WWT Washington Wetland Centre, said: "We're excited to have launched our new app which offers visitors and the wider community a preview of our wetlands.

“One of our biggest aims for the app is to enhance onsite experiences. We want to encourage visitors to make memories and enjoy those moments, not miss them.

"Our app can be everything you need to make the most of a visit – a map, an audio guide, a learning tool for adults and kids – it’s all there in your pocket.

“Our team have an incredible amount of knowledge and love sharing that with visitors.

"The WWT Washington app allows us to share even more of our story, highlighting the important work we do for wetland wildlife here in Washington, nationally and oversees."

The app has been developed by Northeast technology company n-gage.io.

The new app allows you to find out about the different animals at the centre.

Bryan Hoare, CEO of n-gage.io, said: "We're delighted to be supporting WWT’s mission to promote and protect our wetland areas and it’s particularly rewarding for us to be working with the team at our local WWT reserve in the Northeast.

"WWT are renowned for their conservation work and we're proud to be playing a small part in helping to highlight this using our technology, whilst giving the team the capability to capture valuable visitor insights to help improve operations and drive engagement.”

Deborah added: "We've been really impressed with n-gage.io who have supported us in getting the app set up and ready to launch. Their expertise has been invaluable and, as a local organisation, we've benefitted from their knowledge and experience first-hand."