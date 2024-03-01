Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much-loved rabbit from the CBeebies programme Bing is going to be joined by his friend Flop at the Washington Wetland Centre as part of an initiative to inspire children and families to get out and explore the natural world this spring.

The floppy eared rabbit from the award winning series is fronting the Bing and Flop Nature Explorers activity trail in which families can enjoy taking part in a range of interactive activities as they explore the centre’s wetlands.

From Saturday March 23, children can make use of a colourful activity guide in which Bing takes families on a journey of wildlife discovery.

To coincide with the onset of spring, it’s hoped Bing and Flop will help “spark a curiosity to discover the amazing variety of plants, birds, and other wildlife that are getting ready to welcome their little ones".

On the weekends of May 11/12 and 18/19, budding 'Bingsters' can meet Bing and Flop in person as they pay a visit to the centre.

The wetland centre's team will also be reading stories for the children to enjoy about some of Bing's favourite adventures.

Gill Pipes, WWT Washington’s Centre Manager said: “Bing is one of TV’s most loved characters, and he’s going to become one of our best advocates for getting outdoors and learning through play, which is exactly what we’re all about.

"It’s the perfect match and we’re very excited to share it with everyone who visits.” Each child who completes the trail will receive a Bing sticker, with a range of specially commissioned merchandise also available at the centre's giftshop.

Bing and Flop are leading a springtime nature trial at Washington Wetland Centre.

Designed to be both fun and educational, it's hoped the initiative can also inspire the naturalists and environmentalists of tomorrow.

Gill added: "The future of wetlands in the UK depends on younger generations caring about them and learning more about their importance.

"We feel that Bing, with his curiosity and the love he has for nature, is a fantastic character to bring on board to encourage families to enjoy being outdoors.

“Hopefully Bing will also help inspire families that may have never visited before, to have fun and learn about what makes wetland wildlife so special.”

The popular cartoon series is produced by Acamar Films.

The company's Director of Experiential and Promotions, Kirsty Southgate, said: “Bing and his friends love the outdoors, finding opportunities to play outside and learn more about the plants and animals around them.

"These Bing activities with WWT will encourage new visitors to their locations and we hope that these visitors also find the same joy in exploring and learning more about UK wetland wildlife.”