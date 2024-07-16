Washington gets ready to party at celebration to mark new town's 60th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The event will be a celebration of the town’s past, present and future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Washington New Town is gearing up to celebrate its 60th birthday with a day of music, nostalgia and family fun.

The New Town was officially opened on July 24, 1964, and this Saturday (July 20) there will be a festival style celebration at Northern Area Playing Field featuring live music, theatre, and fun activities related to Washington’s past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council.

The Main Stage line up will be headlined by Washington’s own Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, with further performances from Smoove and Turrell and The Revolutionaires.

Local acts and community groups including theatre, spoken word and acoustic music will take to a second stage throughout the day, and an exhibitor tent will house local organisations offering interactive experiences and activities.

With the schools due to break-up on Friday, there will be children’s arts and crafts activities available throughout the event, including a drop in kite making workshop.

To quench people’s thirst and ensure they don’t go hungry, there will also be a wide array of food outlets serving gyros, waffles, burgers and noodle dishes as well as a bar selling drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCC

Ahead of the big celebration, Chair of the Washington 60 Steering Group, Councillor Sean Laws, said: "We’re less than a week away from the Washington 60 Celebration Day and looking forward to bringing together residents from Washington and further afield to celebrate a milestone anniversary for our town.

"This special anniversary will showcase the best of Washington’s music and community groups and celebrate its past, present and future."

The culmination celebration is one of wide range of activities taking place to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

In November (2023) TV presenter and architect George Clarke returned to his hometown to use the town as a basis to launch a competition for local school children to design their own sustainable settlement going forward into the next 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council

Washington Heritage Partnership have also been documenting people’s experiences of the town’s formative years to create a Washington 6O book and series of podcasts. During the last week of July, based at the F Pit Museum, there will also be the Washington 60 Rock and Coal exhibition which captures music and fashion in the New Town from the 1960s to 80s.

The free to enter birthday bash will start at 11.50 with an official welcome from the city’s mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall, and will finish at 9pm.

Further details of the full line-up and programme of events can be found on the City Council’s PDF link.