Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding & more to play Saturday of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland
Greg James made the announcement live on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning, with the Lights and Love Me Like You Do singer the first in a wave of announcements for the Saturday lineup of the Big Weekend, alongside Saturday main stage headliner Zara Larsson.
“It’s big, it’s poppy, she’s amazing, it’s going to be so good,” said Greg about Zara, who will be headlining Big Weekend for the first time.
Other announcements included Lola Young, set to perform anthem, Messy and One Direction star turned solo artist, Louis Tomlinson, Nothing but Thieves and Skye Newman.
The line-up for Saturday 23 May (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Dean McCullough
- Ellie Goulding
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Lola Young
- Louis Tomlinson
- Maia Beth
- Melvin Odoom
- Nat O’Leary
- Nothing But Thieves
- Rickie Haywood-Williams
- Skye Newman
- Vicky Hawkesworth
- Zara Larsson
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Florence Road
- James Blake
- Mitski
- MUNA
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sarah Story
- Wasia Project
It follows last week’s announcement that Fatboy Slim will headline the Friday night of the festival, alongside performances from FISHER, MK and Sonny Fedora.
Sunday’s headliners and lineup are set to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10.
One of Britain’s biggest music events, Big Weekend will take over Herrington Country Park, from May 22-24, 2026 across three stages.
It was announced back in November that Big Weekend would return to Herrington Country Park, 21 years after the likes Foo Fighters and Black Eyed Peas rocked the park in 2005.
Over the course of this year’s Big Weekend, around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest names in music to exciting new and emerging artists.
When will tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday will be released from 5pm on Wednesday, March 11 via Ticketmaster.
There will be 31,000 General Admission tickets and 2,960 VIP tickets available to purchase per day for Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May and all age ranges can attend. (The Friday is over 18s only)
*General Admission Tickets for Saturday and Sunday will cost £44.50 per ticket, per day.
*VIP Tickets for Saturday and Sunday will cost £106.00 per ticket, per day. To purchase a VIP ticket you must be aged 18 or over.
Under 15s must be accompanied by and adult. Under 2s go free, in the care of an adult aged 18 or over.
You can purchase a maximum of two tickets per person per day, and may attend Friday and one weekend day only (Saturday or Sunday), but not both.