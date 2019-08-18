World Transplant Games: Stunning pictures show Sunderland landmarks lit up in colour for sporting event
The North East is playing host to the World Transplant Games, with some of the event’s sports being held in Sunderland.
By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 11:58
So as Wearside prepares to welcome competitors and spectators to the city for swimming, cycling and ten-pin bowling, some of our favourite landmarks have been lit in red, white and blue in honour of the tournament. See them in their full glory with these pictures.