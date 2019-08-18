Landmarks in Sunderland are being lit in red, white and blue for the World Transplant Games.

World Transplant Games: Stunning pictures show Sunderland landmarks lit up in colour for sporting event

The North East is playing host to the World Transplant Games, with some of the event’s sports being held in Sunderland.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 11:58

So as Wearside prepares to welcome competitors and spectators to the city for swimming, cycling and ten-pin bowling, some of our favourite landmarks have been lit in red, white and blue in honour of the tournament. See them in their full glory with these pictures.

1. Red, white and blue

Landmarks across Wearside will be lit in colour throughout this week.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Illuminations

Landmarks across Sunderland are being lit up in celebration of the World Transplant Games.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Let the games begin

Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Keel Square, Market Square and High Street West are all being lit in the colours of the games each night for the duration of the event.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. In the blue

Swimming, cycling and ten-pin bowling competitions will be staged in Sunderland and they are free for spectators to attend.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3