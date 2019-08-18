Landmarks and lighting features across Sunderland are being lit red, white and blue this week to mark the World Transplant Games being held in the North East. Picture: North News.

Sporting events are running across the North East until Saturday, August 24 – with Wearside playing host to parts of the competition throughout the week.

Swimming, cycling and ten-pin bowling competitions will be staged in Sunderland and they are free for spectators to attend.

Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Keel Square, Market Square and High Street West are all being lit in the colours of the games each night for the duration of the event.

Four of these, Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill and High Street West, will be lit from dusk until dawn.

Keel Square will be illuminated from dusk until shortly after midnight, while Seaburn Lighthouse will be lit from dusk until 10pm.

Around 2,500 competitors will descend on the region to participate in the games – and all of those taking part are either recipients of organ or tissue tranplants, living donors or donor families.

Hopefuls from 59 countries around the world will compete.

Will you be watching the World Transplant Games in Sunderland this week? Picture: North News.

Councillor John Kelly, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Sunderland City Council, has urged the city to turn and cheer on the sporting hopefuls.

He said: "It's a real honour to be one of the cities hosting the games. Each and every one of the athletes taking part will have battled against the odds to take part in one of the world's greatest sporting events.”

The councillor added: “I also hope they'll be inspired by the athletes taking part to sign up to become organ donors and discuss their wishes with their loved ones because that's what the games are all about."

Newcastle and Gateshead are the main base for this year’s competition, but Sunderland too has its chance to shine as host for three of the games’ 16 sports.

Events are being held in Sunderland as part of the World Transplant Games. Picture: North News.

Here’s where you can see transplant athletes in action in Sunderland between Monday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 21:

Ten-pin Bowling at Hollywood Bowling Washington, the Galleries Retail Park, Washington NE38 7RZ:

Monday, August 19

• Individual competitions between 10am-6pm

• Medal ceremonies will take place at the venue after each final

Tuesday, August 20

• Pairs competitions between 10am-6pm

• Medal ceremonies will take place at the venue after each final 30km Road Race at Hetton Lyons Country Park, Downs Pit Lane, Hetton le Hole DH5 ORN:

Tuesday, August 20

Competitors will arrive for 10am - the event will conclude at 4.30pm. Medal ceremonies will take place after each race. Races include:

• Road race – 17 laps of the course

• Race 1 - 11am – Women - all age categories

• Race 2 – 12 noon – Men categories 18-29 and 30–39 yr old

• Race 3 - 1pm - Vets Men 40-49yr old

• Race 4 - 2pm - Vets Men 50-59yr old

• Race 5 - 3pm - Vets Men 60+

• Medal ceremonies will take place on site after each race

Swimming at Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Stadium Park, Sunderland SR5 1SU:

Tuesday, August 20

Various events between 10am – 5pm, with medal ceremonies taking place at the venue after each final. Events include:

• Adults Juniors 12-14, 15-17 Juniors 5 and Under, 6-8, 9-11

• 200 Freestyle

• 50 Butterfly 25 Butterfly

• 100 Breaststroke 50 Breaststroke • 50 Backstroke 25 Backstroke

• 100 Freestyle 50 Freestyle

• 4x50 Freestyle Relay (women)

• 4x50 Medley Relay (men)

Wednesday 21 August

Various events between 10am – 5pm, with medal ceremonies taking place at the venue after each final. Events include:

• Adults Juniors 12-14, 15-17 Juniors 5 and Under, 6-8, 9-11

• 400 Freestyle 200 Freestyle

• 50 Freestyle 25 Freestyle

• 200 Individual Medley

• 100 Backstroke 50 Backstroke

• 50 Breaststroke 25 Breaststroke

• 4X50m Medley Relay (women)

• 4X50m Freestyle Relay (men)

• 4x50 Freestyle 200+ Year Relay (mixed)

At any one time there are around 5,900 people on the transplant waiting list and on average three people die every day who could have benefited from organ donation.