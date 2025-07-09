World famous BBC Proms to be hosted in Sunderland for the first time

In a real coup for the world’s newest Music City, BBC Proms will be hosted in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soweto Kinch will perform at The Fire Station | Submitted

An event at The Fire Station kicks off a four-day BBC Proms in the North East with a programme of world-class music, from July 24-27.

It will see the world famous Proms being held in Sunderland for the first time in a collaboration with The Glasshouse in Gateshead, who’ve been bringing the musical event to the region since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC Proms is the world’s biggest classical music festival, best known for its summer season at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

In recent years, the Proms has grown beyond the capital to reach new audiences across the UK and has found a new home in the North East, with The Fire Station now joining as a key partner.

The Fire Station will host the opening night of the Proms in the region on Thursday, July 24.

Jazz saxophonist, hip-hop artist, curator and presenter Soweto Kinch will headline with his BBC Radio 3 Round Midnight Prom, joined by genre-defying trumpeter Theo Croker and the Joe Webb Trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Webb Trio | Submitted

Opening the concert is rising North East talent Rivkala, who made a standout appearance on the BBC Introducing stage at last year’s Proms at The Glasshouse.

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director, The Fire Station, said: “To open the BBC Proms weekend in Sunderland and Gateshead here at The Fire Station is a proud and exciting moment.

“The Fire Station has always championed bold programming and brilliant artists, and this event is exactly that. Soweto Kinch’s Prom, featuring jazz / hip hop trumpeter Theo Croker, pianist Joe Webb’s dynamic trio, and our own Rivkala shows the talent and creative spirit we have in the city. We’re thrilled to be part of it.”

Rivkala | Ben Hines

Sam Jackson, Controller, BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said:“Bringing the BBC Proms to Sunderland is a major step in our mission to connect with more audiences across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration with The Fire Station, The Glasshouse and Royal Northern Sinfonia offers audiences access to world-class music making on their doorstep, with every note broadcast on BBC Radio 3.”

The BBC Proms continues founder Henry Wood’s mission to bring ‘the best classical music to the widest possible audience’ with accessible ticket prices, including promming (standing) tickets priced at £8.

Tickets

Tickets for ‘Round Midnight with Soweto Kinch at The Fire Station are on sale now at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all events at The Glasshouse are on sale now at https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/bbc-proms-in-the-north-east/

Highlights at The Glasshouse

From Friday 25 to Sunday 27 July, The Glasshouse presents six major Proms concerts, with Royal Northern Sinfonia at the heart of the programme:

Friday 25 July: JADE & Royal Northern Sinfonia BRIT Award-winning pop artist JADE joins Royal Northern Sinfonia for a one-night-only orchestral concert, featuring brand-new arrangements by Robert Ames, reimagined hits, and fresh material. This concert will be broadcast on BBC TV, live on BBC Radio 3, and on Sunday 27 July at 8pm on Radio 1.

Saturday 26 July: Angeline Morrison: The Sorrow Songs Singer-songwriter Angeline Morrison brings her beautiful arrangements of folk songs of the Black British experience in The Sorrow Songs joined by The Sorrow Songs Band. Special guests include English folk legend Eliza Carthy and percussionist Alex Neilson. Broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 26 July: Bach and Mendelssohn with Royal Northern Sinfonia Acclaimed Music Director Dinis Sousa leads Royal Northern Sinfonia, joined by pianist David Fray, mezzo-soprano Adèle Charvet, tenor Benjamin Hulett, and massed choirs including Huddersfield Choral Society in Mendelssohn’s vast and choral-symphonic Lobgesang (Hymn of Praise). Broadcast live on BBC Radio 3, with a TV broadcast to follow.

Sunday 27 July: CBeebies Wildlife Jamboree Two performances of the CBeebies Prom: Wildlife Jamboree welcome younger families to join Duggee, the Squirrels, and CBeebies presenters Chantelle Lindsay and Puja Panchkoty, alongside Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Sunday 27 July: Sean Shibe and Friends On Sunday afternoon, the festival closes with an imaginative performance from guitarist Sean Shibe and friends. Celebrating the centenary of Pierre Boulez’s birth, the programme features a performance of his acclaimed surrealist work, Le marteau sans maître, Cassandra Miller’s Bel canto and a BBC co-commission from Tyshawn Sorey. This concert will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

Free music all weekend: the Concourse Stage returns with free music from BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists, alongside a BBC Young Composer workshop for under-18s (Sat 26 July).