Win tickets to see Olympic legend Steve Redgrave at Sunderland's Fire Station

Olympic rowing legend Steve Redgrave is coming to Sunderland to talk about his fascinating life and career – and the Echo is giving away two tickets to the show.

By Tony Gillan
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT

An Audience with Sir Steve Redgrave comes to The Fire Station on Saturday, April 15. Courtesy of The Fire Station you can win a pair of free tickets, plus a bottle of wine from one of the best venues of its type in the country.

Steve Redgrave is widely regarded as the greatest Olympian that the UK has ever produced. He won gold medals at five successive Olympic Games, starting with Los Angeles in 1984 and ending at Sydney in 2000.

He said: “I’ve not been to Sunderland before, but I’m very much looking forward to April 15. We did a similar short tour last year when we had a presenter host a question and answer session with me and we’ll have a similar format in Sunderland. The audience will have the opportunity to ask me questions too.

The Echo is giving away two free tickets for the April 15 event at The Fire Station.
    “I’ll be talking about winning my gold medals and what I then went on to do – as soon as I retired in 2000 I became heavily involved in the bid for the Olympic Games in London in 2012 and then their delivery."

    To be in with a chance of winning the two tickets, answer the following question. Which of the following won three of his four Olympic gold medals in the same boat as Steve Redgrave?

    :: A: Matthew Pinsent

    :: B: Matthew McConaughey

    The Echo is giving away two free tickets to see Steve Redgrave on Saturday, April 15 at The Fire Station.
    :: C: Matthew Corbett

    Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details please, to [email protected] by 10am on Wednesday, April 5.

    The winner will be notified by email. No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn. The usual National World competition rules apply.

    Tamsin Austin, venue director, said: “We’re honoured to be hosting Sir Steve’s talk and giving a Wearside audience an opportunity to hear him talk about his remarkable career, the highs and lows of arguably the greatest Olympic athlete to have ever competed.”

    Tickets are priced from £16.50 at www.thefirestation.org.uk.

    SunderlandTickets