The WI is meeting for a ramble round beautiful Cleadon Hills on Wednesday, July 21. Picture bu Stu Norton.

The event is open to WI members and will take place on Wednesday, July 21. Members are invited to turn up at the Marsden Inn car park in South Shields at 10.30am.

The ramble is free to join and is seen as an excellent opportunity to get out and about again, socialise, as well as keep fit, see beautiful scenery and breathe in some fresh air.

The total length of the ramble is a little over five miles. However, it’s a gentle stroll with a stop or two for coffee. Everyone can go at a pace to suit them and rambling can be good for mental health.

The Government has scheduled July 19, two days before the walk, as the day when England’s remaining covid restrictions can be lifted. The Women’s Institute has kept going with a series of Zoom meetings and other events.

One of the women looking forward to the ramble is Margaret Carter, chair of the Tyne and Wear South Federation of WIs.

Margaret said: “Usually we get quite a few ladies coming out in the fresh air when we go on an organised walk. We’ve said to people just to turn up on the day.

“After all that’s happened it’s a good opportunity to catch up really and get outside again. We can catch up on all the gossip too.”

For more information on the WI, visit tyne-and-wear-south.thewi.org.uk.