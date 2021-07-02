Field for the British Isles, 1993. Arts Council Collection, Southbank Centre, London © the artist. Acquired in 1995 with the assistance of the Art Fund and The Henry Moore Foundation.

Tickets are now available for the major Sunderland art installation by one of the UK’s most celebrated artists. The installation will be free to see at Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) at National Glass Centre from next month until September this year - but booking is essential

The Turner Prize-winning artwork comprises of 40,000 unique clay figures and hasn’t been on view in the north east of England since 1996, and will be the first time it is seen in Sunderland.

Now Sunderland Culture has confirmed free tickets for ten-minute private viewings for up to six people are available from NGCA’s website – www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk. Tickets can also be reserved in person at National Glass Centre, or by ringing 0191 515 5555.

Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art is located inside of National Glass Centre, Sunderland.

Alistair Robinson, Director at NGCA, said: “Due to the quiet, contemplative nature of the exhibition and the viewing space available, a maximum of six people can view the installation at a time. Timed entry tickets are available for a group of up to six people to view the exhibition for ten minutes. This will allow us to safely manage entry into the gallery in order to give all visitors the best possible experience whilst viewing the work.

“Only visitors who have pre-booked a slot will be granted access to the exhibition.

“We’re thrilled that such a major installation is coming to the city, and Field for the British Isles will be the centrepiece of Sunderland Culture’s summer programme – we’ve already had massive interest so my advice would be to book early.”

The project has been made possible thanks to an £18,000 grant from the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund, and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Created by the Garfield Weston Foundation and Art Fund, the Weston Loan Programme is the first ever UK-wide funding scheme to enable regional museums to borrow works of art and artefacts from national collections.

Field for the British Isles was chosen by Sunderland Culture’s Art Champions, a group of nine local people with no formal arts training but a passion and interest to discover more about modern and contemporary art.

In winter 2019, the Art Champions were introduced to the Arts Council Collection; visiting the Collection Stores where they handled figures from Field for the British Isles and learnt about the use of community collaborators in its creation. On completing the artwork in 1993, Gormley specified it had to be installed with help from volunteers co-ordinated by the host venue – to instill a sense of ownership in the project. Encountering the work provoked a strong response in Sunderland’s Art Champions, and led to the request to bring the installation to the city.

The installation will open on July 24, 2021 and be on display for nine weeks.

Visitors can enjoy a packed summer programme throughout National Glass Centre for the duration of the exhibition with activities inspired by the work of Gormley, including a family trail and ceramics workshops, family days, takeaway ceramics kits, a film and a digital/print exhibition resource.