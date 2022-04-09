Where can I watch the Grand National in Sunderland?

This year the Grand National is back on Saturday April 9 and anyone wanting to watch the race is in luck.

There are a series of Sunderland pubs and bars who have confirmed they will be showing the big race this year.

When is the Grand National and how can I watch the race?

Where is showing the Grand National in Sunderland this weekend? (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)

This year the Grand National falls on Saturday April 9. The race at Aintree in Liverpool will begin at 5:15pm and anyone at home can watch it live on ITV1.

Which pubs in Sunderland are showing the Grand National?

A series of city centre pubs have taken to social media to promote their showings of the race. These are:

The Borough – Park Lane

Yates – Burdon Road

Vesta Tilleys – High Street West

To the north of the river, The Blue Bell in Fulwell has said they will be showing the race while Last Orders, a pub on Rotherfield Road near Hylton Castle have also taken to social media to promote their showing of the full day of racing.

Elsewhere, the Chesters on Chester Road have promised to show the race and others who have not promoted it may also be showing the race

Which horses are running in the 2022 Grand National?

