Where can I watch the Grand National in Sunderland?
The biggest horse racing event in the UK is happening this weekend.
This year the Grand National is back on Saturday April 9 and anyone wanting to watch the race is in luck.
There are a series of Sunderland pubs and bars who have confirmed they will be showing the big race this year.
When is the Grand National and how can I watch the race?
This year the Grand National falls on Saturday April 9. The race at Aintree in Liverpool will begin at 5:15pm and anyone at home can watch it live on ITV1.
Which pubs in Sunderland are showing the Grand National?
A series of city centre pubs have taken to social media to promote their showings of the race. These are:
The Borough – Park Lane
Yates – Burdon Road
Vesta Tilleys – High Street West
To the north of the river, The Blue Bell in Fulwell has said they will be showing the race while Last Orders, a pub on Rotherfield Road near Hylton Castle have also taken to social media to promote their showing of the full day of racing.
Elsewhere, the Chesters on Chester Road have promised to show the race and others who have not promoted it may also be showing the race
Which horses are running in the 2022 Grand National?
Minella Times Rachael Blackmore
Delta Work Jack Kennedy
Easysland Jonjo O’Neill Jr
Any Second Now Mark Walsh
Run Wild Fred Davy Russell
Lostintranslation Harry Cobden
Brahma Bull Brian Hayes
Burrows Saint Paul Townend
Mount Ida Denis O’Regan
Longhouse Poet Darragh O’Keeffe
Fiddlerontheroof Brendan Powell
Two For Gold David Bass
Santini Nick Scholfield
Samcro Sean Bowen
Escaria Ten Adrian Heskin
Good Boy Bobby Daryl Jacob
Lord Du Mesnil Kielan Woods
Coko Beach Sean Flanagan
De Rasher Counter Adam Wedge
Kildisart James Bowen
Discorama Bryan Cooper
Top Ville Ben Tommy Dowson
Enjoy D’Allen Conor Orr
Anibale Fly Luke Dempsey
Dingo Dollar Ryan Mania
Freewheelin Dylan Ricky Doyle
Class Conti Sam Twiston-Davies
Noble Yeats Sam Waley-Cohen
Mighty Thunder Derek Fox
Cloth Cap Tom Scudamore
Snow Leopardess Aidan Coleman
Agusta Gold Danny Mullins
Phoenix Way Kevin Brogan
Deise Aba Tom O’Brien
Blaklion Harry Skelton
Poker Party Robbie Power
Death Duty Jordan Gainford
Domaine De L’Isle Harry Bannister
Eclair Surf Tom Bellamy
Fortescue Hugh Nugent