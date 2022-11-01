Bonfire Night is fast approaching and while the earlier nights mean colder and darker evenings, it also means fireworks season is upon us once again.

There is plenty going on across the region this autumn, and these are just some of the displays you can visit in or around Sunderland ...

Beamish Fireworks Spectacular

Hosted by Beamish Hall, the annual display is back for 2022 across Wednesday, November 2, Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4.

With doors opening from 6pm and firework displays starting at 7:30pm, a DJ and fairground rides are expected to keep guests entertained throughout the evening and a bar will also be open at the County Durham site.

Tickets are only on sale per car rather than per person with tickets costing £35, which can be bought online. Beamish Hall have said no vans, minibuses or coaches will be permitted.

Chester-le-Street Cricket Club

Staying in County Durham, Chester-le-Street Cricket Club will be lighting up the skies around the town for the 33rd time on Friday, November 4. This year will be a bit different with the organisers promising an Abba theme throughout the night.

Anyone who is a fan of Mamma Mia or simply lives nearby can head to the Ropery Lane site from 5pm on the day with the club opening their bar to the public. Hot food will also be available. The display will begin at around 6:30pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for under 16s and anyone under three years old gets in free.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Over in South Shields, South Tyneside Council is organising two displays in one day. The shows will be happening at 6:30pm and 8pm on Sunday, November 6.

The coastal displays will be free for anyone to attend and the park’s rides will be open until 9pm for anyone who fancies an additional thrill.

Saltwell Park

Saltwell Park’s fireworks display is back with a bang this year. The Gateshead site is home to one of the most popular displays in the region with thousands of visitors attending each year.

This year’s event on Saturday, November 5, will include a 30-minute display as well as a laser show and fire-eating stage performance, plus a DJ, fairground rides and street entertainers all adding to the experience.

The event is fully ticketed with entrance costing £7. The gates open at 5pm with the display starting at 7:30pm. Food, drink and rides are available until 9pm.

Jarrovians Rugby Club

Further along the Tyne, Hebburn based Jarrovians Rugby Club is hosting a free fireworks festival on Sunday, November 6. The club offer two displays with low noise fireworks, a funfair, food and music throughout the night.

Access to the event is available from 4pm with displays expected to begin at 6pm and 8pm.

The Keelboat, Washington