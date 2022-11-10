The countdown to Christmas is underway for many, but for some households across the North East the festive season doesn’t truly begin until the traditional ceremonial turning on of the lights in towns across the region.

These are some of the main events to look out for across the North East ...

Newcastle

Nothing gets you in the mood for Christmas more than the switch on of Christmas lights

Christmas on Tyneside will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, November 15, when Grey Street will entertain families from across the region as Newcastle’s Christmas lights are switched on. Metro Radio due Steve and Karen will be joined by Santa and up and coming North East star Tilly Lockey.

Lockey is best known as a singer who won CBBC competition show Got What It Takes in 2021. She will be joined by a series of Disney Princesses and the cast of Newcastle Theatre Royal’s Cinderella pantomime.

Sunderland

The annual event in Sunderland will be held at Keel Square in the city centre with the evening also hosted by Steve and Karen of Metro Radio. The event will take place from 5pm on Thursday, November 17, with Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Phillips taking the stage to switch on the lights.

Phillips will be joined by the Mayor of Sunderland and the cast of Aladdin, the pantomime which will be hosted at the Empire Theatre throughout the Christmas period.

South Shields

The largest South Tyneside switch on will be happening just outside The Word in South Shields where the Christmas lights will be getting turned on from 5pm on Wednesday, November 23.

The region’s Mayor will be joined by Metro Radio's Chris Felton, who will host the event along with festive entertainment including singers, walkabout entertainers, stilt walkers and a carnival group.

Jarrow

Staying in South Tyneside, Jarrow Town Hall is hosting the town’s traditional switch on. Starting at 4pm on Friday, November 25, the event will see local entertainment and music from schoolchildren with the full set of festivities expected to continue for around an hour.

Seaham