The curtain has been raised on a new cinema experience for Sunderland with The Avenue - and if you’re after a more luxurious night at the flicks it’s set to be right up your street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a totally new addition to the city as part of the wider £4m transformation of Omniplex Sunderland.

Here’s what you need to know if you fancy reclining in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Avenue is Omniplex’s premium offering | Submitted

Is it the same as Omniplex?

Yes, The Avenue is part of Omniplex and is their boutique cinema offering. It’s already proved a hit at the Omniplex in Belfast, but Sunderland is the first Omniplex in Great Britain to get the Avenue treatment.

It’s upstairs at the Sunderland site in Sunniside in an underutilised bar area.

How many screens are there?

Former VIP boxes now form The Avenue | Sunderland Echo

There’s five intimate screens in total.

They include four boutique rooms, which seat either 9 or 11 people, which overlook either the Maxx screen or screen two. They have been created in former VIP boxes.

There is also a private screening room, called Avenue One, which can be hired to screen films / presentations of your choice for parties or corporate events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seating is all sofa seating with cushions and foot stools, which also double up as storage for bags.

How much is it and what’s included in the price?

The Avenue has its own bar | Sunderland Echo

All The Avenue tickets are £17.95.

A more premium offering than downstairs, with a price to reflect that, only The Avenue customers can access the bar upstairs which has an elevated food and drink offering.

It also has a plush seating area decorated with original film posters, from Scar Face to Toy Story.

You have to pay for food and drink on top of your ticket price but your ticket gives you access to the bar and facilities upstairs, as well as a seat in one of The Avenue screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means any food and drink you order will be brought to your seat, which includes a side table and lamp, ahead of the film. Food and drink is not served during the film, but you can also take food and drink in.

You can book tickets at https://www.omniplexcinemas.co.uk/cinema/sunderland

What’s on the food and drink menu at The Avenue?

Food is brought to your table ahead of a screening | Sunderland Echo

Cocktails are all priced £11.95.

Options are: Popcorn Espresso Martini, Amaretto Sour, French Martini, Pic ‘n’ Mix, Pornstar Martini, Lemon Drop, Bramble and Spicy Margarita.

There’s four draught options, priced either £6 or £6.50 a pint: Heineken, Moretti, Inch’s Cider and Neck Oil IPA.

Bottled beers are also available priced from £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wines start from £7.50 a glass, with spirits and mixers, non-alcoholic drinks and teas and coffees also available.

You can enjoy the regular cinema classics from downstairs in The Avenue, but there’s also other food options.

They include small plates, starting from £6.50 or three for £19.95. Small plates are Korean chicken, teriyaki pork belly, crispy mozzarella, battered onion rings, buffalo cauliflower wings and soft shell tacos. Many are vegetarian.

You can also order burgers from £13.95, pizzettas from £8.95, nachos and hot dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When’s it open?

The Avenue seating area at the bar | Sunderland Echo

Currently, The Avenue is only available at weekends, but those opening hours may increase should the demand be there.

The rest of the cinema is seven days a week and all seats across the 12 main screens are now recliner as standard. There is also Screen 8, which is fully sofa bed seating.

Is it accessible?

The Avenue has its own lift within Omniplex | Sunderland Echo

Yes, as well as the main staircase to The Avenue, it has its own lift and accessible toilet.

There are also standard toilets separate to those downstairs.

Up to three hours free parking is available at the nearby Sunniside multi-storey.