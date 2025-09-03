As well as vast improvements to the existing areas and screens, it’s seen the creation of The Avenue, a new boutique cinema experience.
Totally unrecognisable from its former guises as Empire and Cineworld, here’s why we think Omniplex Sunderland is now one of the best cinemas around.
1. A fully sofa bed screen
Sunderland is now home to Great Britain's only fully sofa bed screen, which is in screen 8 - ideal for date nights. | Sunderland Echo
2. A stylish place to hang out
If you fancy some pre or post film food, or snacks to take in with you, the lobby has had a vast improvement and is now a lounge with various places to hang out with friends and family. | Sunderland Echo
3. Only boutique The Avenue in Great Britain
The Avenue is Omniplex's boutique cinema experience, which has proved a hit with audiences at the Belfast branch. But Sunderland is the only Omniplex in Great Britain to have the premium offering. It launches this weekend, from September 5 and is for weekend screenings, but may increase should the demand be there. It's an accessible addition with a lift and accessible toilets. | Submitted
4. An Omniplex Maxx screen
The largest screen at the cinema is home to Omniplex Maxx, the chain's premium large format (PLF) cinema experience, designed to immerse viewers in a film using large, floor-to-ceiling screens, high-quality projection, and immersive digital surround sound. It offers an upgrade to the standard cinema experience with advanced technology. | Sunderland Echo