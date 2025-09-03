3 . Only boutique The Avenue in Great Britain

The Avenue is Omniplex's boutique cinema experience, which has proved a hit with audiences at the Belfast branch. But Sunderland is the only Omniplex in Great Britain to have the premium offering. It launches this weekend, from September 5 and is for weekend screenings, but may increase should the demand be there. It's an accessible addition with a lift and accessible toilets. | Submitted