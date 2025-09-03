11 reasons why I think Omniplex Sunderland is now one of the best cinemas around

Sunderland now has a cinema to really be proud of as the £4m rolling refurbishment of Omniplex was completed this week.

As well as vast improvements to the existing areas and screens, it’s seen the creation of The Avenue, a new boutique cinema experience.

We went along to meet the team who say they’re delighted with what they’ve brought to the city, which you can read all about here.

Totally unrecognisable from its former guises as Empire and Cineworld, here’s why we think Omniplex Sunderland is now one of the best cinemas around.

Sunderland is now home to Great Britain's only fully sofa bed screen, which is in screen 8 - ideal for date nights.

1. A fully sofa bed screen

Sunderland is now home to Great Britain's only fully sofa bed screen, which is in screen 8 - ideal for date nights.

If you fancy some pre or post film food, or snacks to take in with you, the lobby has had a vast improvement and is now a lounge with various places to hang out with friends and family.

2. A stylish place to hang out

If you fancy some pre or post film food, or snacks to take in with you, the lobby has had a vast improvement and is now a lounge with various places to hang out with friends and family.

The Avenue is Omniplex's boutique cinema experience, which has proved a hit with audiences at the Belfast branch. But Sunderland is the only Omniplex in Great Britain to have the premium offering. It launches this weekend, from September 5 and is for weekend screenings, but may increase should the demand be there. It's an accessible addition with a lift and accessible toilets.

3. Only boutique The Avenue in Great Britain

The Avenue is Omniplex's boutique cinema experience, which has proved a hit with audiences at the Belfast branch. But Sunderland is the only Omniplex in Great Britain to have the premium offering. It launches this weekend, from September 5 and is for weekend screenings, but may increase should the demand be there. It's an accessible addition with a lift and accessible toilets.

The largest screen at the cinema is home to Omniplex Maxx, the chain's premium large format (PLF) cinema experience, designed to immerse viewers in a film using large, floor-to-ceiling screens, high-quality projection, and immersive digital surround sound. It offers an upgrade to the standard cinema experience with advanced technology.

4. An Omniplex Maxx screen

The largest screen at the cinema is home to Omniplex Maxx, the chain's premium large format (PLF) cinema experience, designed to immerse viewers in a film using large, floor-to-ceiling screens, high-quality projection, and immersive digital surround sound. It offers an upgrade to the standard cinema experience with advanced technology.

