“We’re delighted with what we’ve brought to Sunderland,” says the director of Omniplex as the £4m transformation of the city’s cinema is completed.

Over the past six months, the UK & Ireland cinema chain has been completely transforming its Sunderland site, which it took over in May 2024.

Inside the private screening room in The Avenue with Omniplex director, Paul Anderson | Sunderland Echo

It was always the intention for the Sunderland branch to be an elevated cinema experience and it’s now home to some top-of-the-range features, including Great Britain’s first ever fully sofa-bed screen and the launch of The Avenue upstairs, a completely new offering at the site featuring five boutique screens.

Downstairs, meanwhile, all 12 screens are fully recliner, with the lobby now home to Joe’s food truck, serving 24in pizza and more and stylish lounge areas.

“As soon as we saw the Sunderland site, we knew there was a massive opportunity to turn it around like this and to elevate the cinema experience here,” explained Paul Anderson, director of Omniplex UK & Ireland.

Seats throughout the cinema's 12 screens are now fully recliner | Sunderland Echo

Omniplex is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing cinema chains, with Sunderland its only North East branch and the only other Northern branch being Wigan.

“I probably saw it maybe 18 months ago and loved the location,” said Paul. “And we can see that the council are investing heavily in the town centre as well. That all appealed to us and we’re delighted with how everything's turned out.

The refurbishment actually means a 60% reduction in the seats with around 900 across all screens, but all are now fully recliner, with plenty of space for cinemagoers to relax. “People are looking for comfort now,” explained Paul.

Standard ticket prices for Omniplex Sunderland start from £7.95 - £10.95 depending on which tier you are sat. The Maxx screen, meanwhile, is priced £9.95 - £13.95.

A new boutique offering in Sunderland

Two of The Avenue rooms overlook the Maxx screen | Sunderland Echo

After proving popular in Belfast, Sunderland is the first site in Great Britain to feature The Avenue, which us Omniplex’s boutique offering.

It’s been created in the former bar area upstairs and is accessible with its own lift and accessible toilets.

It has four boutique rooms, which seat either 9 or 11 people, which overlook either the Maxx screen or screen two. There is also a private screening room, which can be hired to screen films / presentations of your choice for parties or corporate events.

The Avenue also has its own high end bar, only available to people who purchase The Avenue tickets, as well as its own food and drink offering, served to your seat ahead of a screening.

“It’s very much a luxury offering with a higher ticket price to reflect that,” explained Paul.

Tickets are all £17.95 for The Avenue, which is currently a weekend offering, but that will increase should the demand be there.

Official launch

The Avenue private screen | Submitted

It’s been a rolling refurbishment downstairs at the cinema, so people have already had a taster of the new additions, but this weekend marks its full completion with the opening of The Avenue.

Paul said: “We've been at this for the last six months. Reaction has been amazing and everyone's really enjoying it.

“It's been an ongoing thing. So I appreciate everyone's patience during this time. We’re just delighted to finally get it finished and give it a bit of a launch and give it a bit of boost.

“We want to let everyone know that we're fully finished now and you can come and enjoy the fully refurbished Sunderland Omniplex.”

As part of relaunch celebrations, Omniplex Sunderland is offering tickets from £4 from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th September 2025.

To launch the new additions there will be a celebratory weekend, this weekend, with screenings of fan favourites including Jaws, The Breakfast Club and Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.