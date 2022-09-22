Kids may only just be getting used to their new school timetables for the start of the academic year but it won’t be long until the first half term of the 2022-23 academic year is upon us.

Much like most years, the Autumn half term includes the build up to Halloween and there is plenty being put on for kids to enjoy their week off while also getting in the spooky spirit.

When is the October half term this year in Sunderland?

What Halloween based events can families get up to this October half term in and around Sunderland?

The week off for school pupils and staff will begin on Monday, October 24 with everyone returning to the classroom on Monday, October 31.

What is happening across Sunderland for children across the October half term?

Much like every school holiday, Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens is putting on a series of events to keep families occupied throughout the week off.

On the Wednesday of half term the site will be welcoming families to take part in design sessions where kids can make badges, draw monsters and try out colouring activities put on by the site.

To close out the week, there will be three Spooky Science parties set up by Big Science UK. The parties will include science demonstrations, experiments and glow in the dark slime making. Tickets cost £5 per child and can be booked online or at the site’s shop. There will be three sessions across the day at 11am, 1pm and 2:30pm.

Much like the Museum and Winter Gardens, Sunderland’s National Glass Centre regularly puts on events for families throughout the school holidays, and this break is no different. Across Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26, the team there are hosting glass fusing sessions with a Halloween twist which can be booked online.

Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, will also see a chance for smaller kids to take part in glass painting workshops at the centre.