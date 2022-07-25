Sunderland School term dates: The dates pupils return from the summer holidays and full 2022-23 term dates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six week break kids across Sunderland have been allocated as the summer holiday has now begun, but when do pupils return to schools and what are the full term dates ahead of the 2022-23 academic year?

It may have only just started, but some parents may already be casting their eyes over calendars for the end of the summer holiday. The key date for those looking at the end of the longest break of the year is September 5 when kids will return to the classroom.

This leaves a six week break between school years according to the dates set out by Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland School term dates: The day pupils return from the summer holidays and full 2022-23 term schedule.

After seven weeks of school, kids will then be able to enjoy their first half term of the year in October. This will run between Monday 24 and Friday 28 and give students a one week rest before returning for the run up to Christmas.

After seven and a half weeks back in school, the two week Christmas break begins on Wednesday December 21 before kids return on Wednesday January 4. Within this break there are five days of bank holidays with children only returning to education one day after the rest of the country.

Another half term falls over the final full week of February with kids off for five days between Monday 20 and Friday 24 of the second month of the year.

Following that, March 2023 has no scheduled holidays with Easter falling in the middle of April this year. In addition to the two week break which runs from April Monday 3 to Friday 14, Friday 7 and Monday 10 are both bank holidays for families to enjoy the longer weekend.

The 2023 Spring half term falls on the same week as the May Day Bank Holiday this year with families able to enjoy Monday May 29 together before school children continue to spend the week away from education before returning on Monday June 5.