A local theatre company is getting ready to rock this summer.

Phil Martin as Hertz, Abbie Rutherford as Regina, Chris Coates as Franz, Erin Stabler as Sherrie, Luke McGarey as Drew, Phil Stabler as Lonny, Emma Coulson as Justice, and Joe Coulson as Dennis.

The classic rock musical, Rock of Ages, featuring the biggest rock songs and haircuts from the 1980s, blasts into Chester-le-Street later this month.

As fans of the 2012 film starring Tom Cruise will know, the scene is set in the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard at one of the Sunset Strip’s last legendary venues, the Bourbon Room, where ageing rock star Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

Aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew dreams of being the next big thing – and longs for small-town girl Sherrie, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes.

But the rock ’n’ roll fairy tale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another shopping mall.

Expect some great tracks from the era including hits from the likes of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more.

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of the big rock bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair.

“This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical includes electrifying hits from Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar and Twisted Sister, with a live rock band to blow your mind.”

Show times and tickets

Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 14 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for concessions, with reductions available on block bookings. The show is not suitable for under 14s.

Tickets can be booked on 0191 388 3362 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop