Kubix cancelled but here's 14 outdoor festivals happening in Sunderland

But, there are still a number of outdoor festivals to look forward to in Sunderland this year. Here’s a roundup:
1. Sunderland Food & Drink Festival, June 6- 8
Sunderland Food and Drink Festival, which last year attracted 30,000 people, is set to return from June 6-8, 2025, with all the usual favourites – and a host of new additions on the menu. The event will feature three days of international cuisine, live music, family friendly entertainment and some top local traders. The festival will take place across three sites around the city - Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square | Sorted PR Photo: Sorted PR
2. Sunderland Pride Festival, June
A month-long Pride festival, organised by Out North East, will take place throughout the city in June with film screenings, a family picnic, tennis tournament and a day of partnership with the city’s retail charity sector just some of the events on offer.
The month will culminate in the Pride march on Saturday, June 28, followed by a free concert taking place in Keel Square.
The concert will be headlined by 90s icon, Tina Cousins who has had a string of hits across the years, along with Ben from Phats and Small and electronic dance music band, Oceanic. Also on the lineup is London LGBTQ+ dance company, Homoparody and showcase entertainers, The Future Is Queer as well as Chapel Roan Tribute. | Sunderland Echo
3. Armed Forces Weekend, Seaburn, June 28 -29
Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend takes place from June 28 -29. Head down to Seaburn Recreation Ground for a weekend celebrating our Armed Forces, veterans, cadets and their families. There will be a vast array of military vehicles spanning over 100 years from the UK & US forces. Reenactment and living history groups will be displaying their weapons and skills in the central arena and on their static displays. Military associations, groups and support networks will all the there along with national and local charities and organisations.There will also be live stage performances and street food caterers.
| Sunderland Echo
4. Summer Streets, Cliffe Park, July 5 and 6
Smoove & Turrell and Martin Stephenson & the Daintees will headline this year’s Summer Streets in Seaburn. The free community festival returns to Cliffe Park over the weekend of Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 with a whole host of entertainment. There's performances from Patrick Gosling, Houghton Brass, Capt. Morgan’s Funky Crew, Paul Smith of Maximo Park, Cornshed Sisters and many more. | Sunderland Echo
