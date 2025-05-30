Kubix cancelled but here's 14 outdoor festivals happening in Sunderland

2 . Sunderland Pride Festival, June

A month-long Pride festival, organised by Out North East, will take place throughout the city in June with film screenings, a family picnic, tennis tournament and a day of partnership with the city’s retail charity sector just some of the events on offer. The month will culminate in the Pride march on Saturday, June 28, followed by a free concert taking place in Keel Square. The concert will be headlined by 90s icon, Tina Cousins who has had a string of hits across the years, along with Ben from Phats and Small and electronic dance music band, Oceanic. Also on the lineup is London LGBTQ+ dance company, Homoparody and showcase entertainers, The Future Is Queer as well as Chapel Roan Tribute. | Sunderland Echo