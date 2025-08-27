Wacky inventions, surreal surprises and more at free Sunderland art festival

The second in a trio of free art festivals is set to capture imaginations this weekend.

Among the highlights of Sunderland Art Festival will be Sunderland-born artist and inventor, Dominic Wilcox, whose work has been displayed on the international stage.

Artist and inventor Dominic Wilcox will be at the festival | Submitted

Dominic made his name through his Little Inventors and Tomorrow Projects initiatives and he’ll be bringing his unique brand of creativity to Sheepfolds Stables on Sunday, August 31, as part of the festival.

As part of the free festival, everyone has the opportunity to be involved in a range of creative sessions which are running between 10am and 4pm.

That includes the Little Inventors Workshop, where attendees will be encouraged to come up with wild and wonderful idea to enhance Sunderland’s new footbridge bridge, the Keel Crossing.

Using a giant cardboard model, young people will be asked to help shape a future vision of the city using creativity and craft, which links with Dominic’s reasoning behind setting up Little Inventors – to help children bring their ideas to life with the support of a range of creatives.

This session will be led by well-known cardboard artist, Lottie Smith, who has worked with a range of clients and events using recyclable materials.

The day will also include The Lost and Found Office of Oddities, organised in partnership with Atlas Theatre Company CIC, where visitors can take part in a playful street theatre installation and step inside a curious world where imagination rules.

Visitors will encounter mysterious “odd” objects and be encouraged to invent stories about their purpose and origins, while at the same time engaging with roaming performers and surreal surprises.

Dominic Wilcox said that he was delighted to be able to return to his roots.

“Sunderland is where the original Inventors! project began in 2016, and it’s wonderful to come back and celebrate the creativity of the city that inspired us and how the original project has grown and diversified over time,” he said.

“This event is a chance to engage local communities, spark imaginations, and maybe even uncover the next great thinkers and inventors.”

“Whether people are seven or 70, we want to give them the chance to see your ideas valued and celebrated. That’s what our projects are all about. And having fun, of course.”

The festival is part of a wider programme celebrating Sunderland’s vibrant arts and culture scene and is expected to attract everyone from families to art lovers.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland’s BIDs which is supporting the festivals said it would be a fantastic day.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Dominic back to Sunderland,” she said.

“His work inspires people of all ages to think differently, play freely, and see the world with wonder. This festival is about community, creativity, and celebration and with Dominic’s involvement, it’s going to be something truly special.”

Sunderland Art Festival is run by artist Su Devine, who echoed Sharon’s words.

“These activities are a fantastic addition to the vibrant mix of art exhibitions and hands-on creative experiences we’ve curated across the stunning Sheepfolds venue,” she said.

“It’s the perfect playground for imagination, storytelling, and artistic adventure, we can’t wait to see it all come to life.”