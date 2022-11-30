International Volunteer Day is a chance for the country to thank those who give up their free time for nothing but goodwill.

Taking place on Monday, December 5, the day is a well-deserved opportunity for volunteers across the country to feel appreciated for what they do.

Although there are millions of volunteers across the country, more are needed to assist those in need, and there are plenty of ways across Sunderland to get involved. Here are some of them ...

Here are some of the best non-paying opportunities to give something back on International Volunteer Day (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Sunderland food bank

Food banks can be lifesaving community projects and this is set to continue into 2023. They are run by volunteers across the UK for the less fortunate and with the amount of people in the UK relying on them on the rise due to the cost of living crisis, there is no better time to offer your support.

In Sunderland, the local food bank is looking for people to assist the group collect food and assist in the warehouse in Chester le Street. All information can be found at the food bank’s website.

Sunderland City Council

In addition to charities, local councils are also on the search for volunteers and Sunderland City Council is no different. From assisting with Sunderland’s Library Service or community hubs across Washington and the west of the city, there are plenty of opportunities to help. All information can be found though the Council’s volunteering section of their website and a volunteering brochure is also available.

Cancer Research UK

Charity shops in Sunderland are always looking for staff, and 2022 is no different with Cancer Research UK looking to bring people in. Roles include serving customers and supplying good customer service, sorting through donated stock and working on shop displays.

The charity claim that each hour of volunteering results in six items being sold for a total of £20 with a seven hour day generating £140 in the fight to beat cancer. The minimum age for volunteering for the charity is 18 and no prior experience is needed. Further information is available through the application portal.

Barnardos

Do you have a keen eye for hidden gems which can sell well? The UK-wide children’s charity are looking for people who can identify items which are most likely to sell online. The role includes researching items and ensuring they are prepared to be on the shop floor, while also assisting behind the tills when needed. Volunteers would be based at the charity’s Southwick branch and more information can be found here.

School Governor

Anyone who has an interest in ensuring local schools are at a high standard for kids can apply to be part of a school’s governing body. Those looking to get involved should be looking to ensure accountability regarding the running of the school, while monitoring the school’s progress in terms of pupil achievement and the quality of facilities.

