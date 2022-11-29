The organisation, which has eight locations across Wearside, is hoping to encourage more volunteers and donations in the lead up to Christmas as it faces challenging times during the cost of living crisis.

As both energy prices and inflation continue to rise, the food bank says that donations have dropped while demand for support has increased.

As we approach Christmas, the food bank is appealing for any help the community can offer to support the most vulnerable and for any volunteers willing to give up their time.

Staff and volunteers at Sunderland Food Bank. Gill Armer, Eddie Tracey, Simone Green and Paul Collins who are showing some of the goods that are in need.

Food Supply Coordinator at Sunderland Food Bank, Jonathan Conlon, said: “Traditionally people have always been really generous and that’s still the case, but people are having to cut their own cloth accordingly and in the past someone who may have donated a full pack of beans, now in the current climate may be having to keep a tin or two for themselves, so we’ve seen a decrease in donations and at the same time, sadly, we’ve seen an increase in demand of people visiting food banks.

“If you can, please do donate. We desperately need the donations. It could be somebody on your street that you’re helping, it could be a family member, you never really know who you’re helping with a donation but you’re absolutely helping the local community.”

Glenn Jones, Chairman of the board of trustees at Sunderland Food Bank, said: “The people of Sunderland in the area are very generous, however, times are tough and our donation levels have dropped, which is understandable. Sadly, places like this are becoming more important and the impact the cost of living crisis is having is significant, but we’re helping where we can.”

Jonathan Conlon, Food supply Coordinator.

Sunderland Food Bank currently has centres in Ashbrooke, Milfield, Eden Vale, Pennywell, Shiney Row, Farringdon, Sulgrave and Barnston, but is hoping to add more locations soon

However, in order to do this, more volunteers are needed. Simone Green, Network Support Officer for Sunderland Food Bank, said: “We’re getting a lot more people through the food banks than we have done in recent months and we’ve changed in the demographic of people as well. People in employment, who just haven’t got the wages to meet their daily demands and also a lot of elderly people as well whose pension is not actually supporting them.

“Our volunteers are absolutely fantastic and the main reason of how we can run the food banks, but we are currently suffering from a shortage of volunteers. We do want to expand our food banks in Sunderland but need people who can support us in running them.

Sunderland Food Bank has a number of donation drop off points, including its warehouse at unit 7, Drum Industrial Estate, Asda Grangetown and Seaham and Morrisons Seaburn and Doxford Park.

Phil Wright helps to load the food from the van.

To volunteer for Sunderland Food Bank, contact [email protected]

During the campaign, the Echo and fellow National World titles aims to raise support Trussell Trust food banks this winter.

Volunteers help to sort the donations of food and goods that have been delivered.

