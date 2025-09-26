Trio of festivals taking over Sunderland city centre this weekend

There’s a bumper weekend of entertainment taking place in Sunderland city centre this weekend.

A trio of festivals are happening on Saturday, September 27, covering food, art and music.

Basshunter is among the Stages performers | Submitted

The biggest of the three is Stages Festival, which will see Keel Square transformed with a 360degree stage.

Running from 12pm to 10pm, the main event of the festival is called Stages On The Square and features performances from the likes of Billy Gillies, Basshunter, Ultrabeat, N-Trance, MDDLTTN, Jay Stone and more as well as immersive visuals on the Expo Pavilion screen.

Tickets are priced £25 and are still available from https://www.stages-festival.co.uk/

Meanwhile, over in Sunniside, there’s two festivals taking place.

Putting Sunderland in The Frame is part of a series of art festivals, following on from successful events held at both Roker Park and Roker Beach in July and Sheepfolds Stables in August.

The event – which includes an exhibition named Foundations and Futures - coincides with the monthly Local Heroes Food Market, which means that visitors can not only enjoy a whole host of music, entertainment and creative opportunities, but can also tuck into street food from some of the region’s top vendors.

Sunniside Food Market | Submitted

The festival – which runs from 10am until 3pm – will include an art exhibition and art market, where visitors can talk to the artists and purchase unique pieces.

Houghton Brass Band will be providing musical entertainment throughout the day, with visitors also able to enjoy the magic by acclaimed magician, Chris Cross.

Other performers include percussionists, Sacred Sound Drummers, while Atlas Theatre will be bringing Dominic Wilcox’s Office of Oddities to life – a fascinating improvised theatre piece filled with bizarre, intriguing and mysterious objects.

As part of Stages, there’s also a series of fringe events taking place until Saturday, October 4.

This includes Independent, Pop Recs, The Bunker, Saltgrass, Mexico70, The Point, Diegos and even a secret location – bringing together some of the region’s most exciting promoters, artists and audiences.

As part of traffic management for the headline show on Keel Square on Saturday, road closures will be in force. St Mary’s Boulevard will be closed in both directions from approximately 00:01am on Saturday 27 September until 7am on Sunday 28 September.

There will still be access to St Marys car park via a diversion from the Wearmouth Bridge and West Wear Street.