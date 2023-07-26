The air will ring with the clash of steel and smell of gunpowder as Sunderland's part in the Civil War is explored by world-renowned battle reenactors.

The English Civil War Society is setting up camp in the shadow of Hylton Castle this weekend, bringing history to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The medieval fortress has seen much history in its time, and has also played host to previous reenactors from The Sealed Knot group in the past.

Most Popular

Submitted picture of a previous reenactment at Hylton Castle.

Nickki Vokes, Hylton Castle Operations manager, said: “Now is the time to let the people of Sunderland know that the castle is open for them to visit and enjoy.”

The battle reenactment events run over Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30, entry is free, and timings have been confirmed as follows:

12pm to 12.30pm is 'Cavalry Skill at Armes'

1pm - 1:30pm is 'Infantry Exercise of Postures'

1:45pm - 2:15pm is an artillery display

2:45pm -3:45pm is the 'Battle for Sunderland'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be food and drink, historical storytelling and other entertainment.

A house fit for a king.

Sunderland had a big role to play in the Civil War, with one of the most significant clashes in the area - The Battle of Boldon Hill - taking place close to Hylton Castle on March 24, 1644, between Royalists and Scottish forces in alliance with Parliamentarians from Sunderland.

Newcastle had sided with the King and Sunderland with Parliament.

Newcastle was the favoured port in the North East, and a Royal decree meant Sunderland's coal shipping revenue must be paid to the city on the Tyne, with accounts suggesting this was a key reason for Wearside's allegiance to Oliver Cromwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hyltons of Hylton Castle, however, are said to have been Royalist, and the King's forces are said to have taken refuge inside its walls after the battle.

History of the castle

Hylton Castle was built by Sir William Hylton as a fortified manor house in around 1400, and for generations it stood as a reminder to all of the power and connections of the Hylton family.

The castle remained the home of the Hylton family for generations, providing comfortable accommodation for the family and their high status guests.

The last baron, Sir John Hylton, made major alterations in the 1700s, redesigning the interior and adding the distinctive large Italianate windows that were fashionable at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, the building passed in to other hands, with new owners including Simon Temple and Lady Mary Bowes of Gibside making their own mark on the building and on the dene, landscaping the surrounding area and converting the gatehouse into a fine stately home.

It was also briefly a school, attended by Joseph Swan, who later gained global fame as the inventor of the light bulb.

In 1862, the house was bought by William Briggs, who turned the Castle into the building that remains today, and it remained the home of the Briggs family until the death of Colonel Charles James Briggs.

Following his death, the castle was sold to the Wearmouth Coal Board in 1908 and also operated as a military barracks during WW1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to the deteriorating state of the building the Coal Board vacated the castle in the 1950s where it was sadly then left in a state of disrepair.