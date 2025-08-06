Tim Minchin meets the young cast bringing Matilda to Sunderland Empire

Tim Minchin made a surprise visit to the rehearsal room to meet the young cast who will be bringing his music and lyrics to life on the Matilda UK & Ireland tour.

The casting has just been announced for the upcoming tour of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, which this year celebrates 15 years on stage.

Tim Minchin popped into the rehearsal room to meet the young cast | Picture by Phil Tragen

The highly-acclaimed musical, based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book, visits Sunderland Empire from Wednesday 11 – Saturday 28 February 2026 as part of the tour.

Madison Davis, Mollie Hutton, Olivia Ironmonger and Sanna Kurihara will share the title role of Matilda.

Richard Hurst will play Miss Trunchbull, Tessa Kadler will play Miss Honey, Adam Stafford will play Mr Wormwood and Rebecca Thornhill will play Mrs Wormwood.

The musical continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world.

Telling the story of a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, the musical has won over 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022 and can now be watched on Netflix.

The musical version will celebrate its 15-year anniversary when it opens at Leicester Curve in October 2025, before travelling to Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Manchester where it will run through March and April of 2026.

Composer and lyricist Tim Minchin said: “When we first started working on the show, our aim was to make a lovely little jewel of a musical for the RSC’s Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We never imagined that all these years later it would still be running in the West End, have been made into a film, and is now about to embark on its second tour of the UK and Ireland. I’m deeply proud of Matilda The Musical, and every single talented person who continues to work on it with passion and enthusiasm.”

Matilda The Musical will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from Wednesday 11 – Saturday 28 February 2026. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland