17 places ideal for pre-theatre dining ahead of a show in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 26th Feb 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 11:08 BST

There’s a host of top shows hitting the stage in the city this season.

If you’re heading to see the show at Sunderland Empire, or another at The Fire Station next door, here’s some of the best-placed restaurants in the city for pre-theatre dining that are all a stone’s throw away from the venue, or a few minutes’ walk.

Places fill up fast, however, so it’s best to book ahead where possible.

For a rundown of the new season at Sunderland Empire see here.

Sunderland Empire has its own on-site pizza bistro, Pizza al Teatro, which is ideal for pre-theatre dining. Open ahead of performances, it offers a range of sourdough pizzas. You can book ahead on the Empire website with a £5 deposit per person (redeemable against the cost of your meal)

1. Pizza al Teatro, Sunderland Empire

Just next door to the Empire, the Engine Room Bistro is one of the largest places to grab a bite to eat before a theatre show - as well as for shows at its on-site auditorium. Housed in the 1908 former central fire station, it's full of Edwardian character. It's open seven days a week from lunchtime for classic pub grub.

2. Engine Room, Fire Station

Situated next door to the box office, you can't get closer to the Empire than Aperitif, which is a firm favourite with Empire audiences, as well as cast and crew who can often be seen partying there after shows. The menu is vast with a broad range of Italian classics on offer at really fair prices. The cocktails are a must too, and they're much cheaper than the Empire bar. It gets very busy before curtain up, so make sure to book ahead.

3. Aperitif, High Street West

For a range of inventive tacos, in both meat and vegan options, head to Mexico 70 opposite the Empire. It's also a great spot for tequila-based cocktails. Best to book ahead as this one fills up fast.

4. Mexico 70, High Street West

