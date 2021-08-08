Performers at Seaham Food Festival

Thousands of people popped along to the free Durham County Council event over the weekend to support independent traders, boost business recovery and enjoy two days of outdoor theatre, music and taster activities.

Traders and town centre businesses have thanked the local community for their support over Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melanie Wood, of The Lamp Room in Seaham, said: “It has been a fantastic weekend and we are really delighted that the festival has been able to go ahead.

Thousands turned out to support local traders at Seaham Food Festival

"There has been a brilliant atmosphere and the boost to business has been incredibly welcome after the challenges of the previous 18 months.

“Even more importantly, the festival is a great way to highlight all that Seaham has to offer. We have a beautiful marina and seafront and so many independent traders in the town and we look forward to welcoming visitors back soon for a return visit.”

As the council bids to become UK City of Culture 2025, Seaham Food Festival is one of a number of events helping to showcase the county’s cultural offer as well as building on the county’s reputation for culinary excellence.

And it truly was a tasty weekend with plenty of delicious treats to enjoy.

Along with a host of worldwide dishes on offer from traders, visitors also saw demonstrations from some of TV’s favourite chefs including cooking stalwart Rosemary Shrager, The Great British Bake Off favourite, Karen Wright, star of Steph’s Packed Lunch, John Whaite and TV presenter Chris Bavin.

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Leader of Durham County Council, added: “I am thrilled that the return of Seaham Food Festival has proved such a success this weekend, with the local community making the most of all that the town has to offer.

“The event has helped to support traders from across the county, and beyond, as well as providing a welcome boost to local businesses.

Enjoying what's an offer at Seaham Food Festival

"After a challenging 18 months, it is fantastic to see businesses getting back on track and to see communities coming together once again.”

