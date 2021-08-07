Huge crowds braved the unsettled weather to enjoy the full menu on offer at the free Durham County Council festival on August 7.

A full menu was on offer from around 100 traders and visitors were also able to enjoy live cooking demonstrations from the likes of cooking stalwart Rosemary Shrager and Great British Bake Off favourites John Whaite and Briony May Williams.

The festival returns on Sunday, August 8 with more celebrity cooking shows from TV chef Chris Baber, hugely successful chef and food writer Maunika Gowardhan and Bake Off star Karen Wright.

Did you go along? Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1. Enjoying lunch Crowds enjoy lunch at Seaham Food Festival on Saturday. The event is one of a number of festivals and events helping to showcase the county's cultural offer as Durham County Council bids to become UK City of Culture 2025.

2. Celebrity chef TV chef Rosemary Shrager put on a show as part of a live cooking demonstration on Saturday, August 7.

3. Festival hopes to boost economy The festival is set to play a key role in supporting the region's economic recovery from the pandemic by supporting traders and providing a boost for businesses in the hospitality industry, which have been hard hit over the past 18 months.

4. Family day Sarah Rutherford and daughter Erica, eight, enjoyed family time at the event.