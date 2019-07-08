The beach is heading back to the Bridges as Sunderland shopping centre gets set for summer holidays
Everyone can enjoy a day at the beach whatever the weather as The bridges sets up the sandy spot once again for the summer holidays.
The shopping centre has announced the return of its popular indoor seaside at Central Square, which will be open from Tuesday, July 23, to Sunday, September 1.
Bosses promise there will be a packed programme planned throughout the summer, with visits from a number of special guests to keep families entertained
Little ones can learn about the importance of looking after the environment on Wednesday, August 7, by helping the Bridges’ turtles take part in a beach clean, before putting their creativity to the test with some crafting and storytelling activities.
The characters will also be heading to the shore this summer, with Cinderella and Ariel paying a visit on Wednesday, August 14, followed by Spiderman, Captain America and The Joker on Wednesday, August 21.
The team at the Bridges have also organised activities around their very own Elmer statue, which will be at the centre from Wednesday, August 21, for Elmer’s Great North Parade, which is organised by St Oswald’s Hospice.
Shoppers can enjoy a day of elephant-themed activities on the same day, when they can take a picture with the colourful character and make the most of a craft zone and face painter to promote the charity art trail.
“We may not always have beach weather in Sunderland but shoppers can make the most of our very own seaside at the centre come rain or shine,” said Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges.
“We have a wide range of activities planned and it’s a great way to keep the children entertained during a shopping trip over the school holidays.”
All of the events take place from 11am to 2pm.
The beach is open from 10am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 7pm on Thursdays and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.