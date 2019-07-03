The Bridges in Sunderland to host body confidence workshop as part of its first Beauty Week
Summer body confidence will be the focus of a workshop taking place at Bridges Sunderland this weekend.
The shopping centre has been holding its first Beauty Week this week with a focus on makeup makeovers, competitions and the latest beauty gadgets.
The week will culminate in a number of workshops this Saturday, July 6, with free tickets for a VIP experience to those who apply in advance.
Top make-up artist Amanda Bell, who has worked at London Fashion Week and whose work has appeared in everything from Vogue to Cosmopolitan, will be opening the event at 11am, with an ageless elegance makeover masterclass.
The session will give tips on how to still look stylish but age appropriate, which will be followed by a second session by Amanda at 1.30pm where she’ll be demonstrating how to make over your make up.
At noon blogger Laura Ferry, whose blog is called What Laura Loves, will be leading a session on summer body confidence.
Sunderland-born Laura, who lives in South Shields, is one of the UK’s top plus size bloggers and works with a number of clothing ranges, including Yours, Simply Be and Curvissa.
Completing the day at 2.30pm will be Rebecca Bell of Ageloc, who will be demonstrating a range of the company’s anti-ageing products including their “wrinkle iron.”
VIP tickets for the events – which include refreshments and special seating - are available for free from http://www.thebridges-shopping.com/events/bridges-beauty-week/ although shoppers will also be able to watch the demonstrations without tickets.