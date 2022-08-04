Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen world leading teams have been announced for the event, which will come to Sunderland on September 6.

The Tour's will go through parts of Hetton, Houghton, Philadelphia, New Herrington and Middle Herrington before heading down the A690 Durham Road towards the city centre, past Barnes Park and Mowbray Park, finishing at City Hall at the heart of Riverside Sunderland.

The tour will start in Aberdeen, finishes eight days later in the Isle of Wight and as well as the North East, will go through the Scottish borders, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

Picture by SWpix.com from a previous Tour of Britain.

The 18 teams competing in the Tour of Britain 2022 are:

Bardiani CSF Faizanè (Italy)

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (Belgium)

Wearmouth Birdge, Sunderland

BORA – hansgrohe (Germany)

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spain)

Global 6 Cycling (New Zealand)

Great Britain Cycling Team (Great Britain)

Human Powered Health (USA)

INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain)

Israel – Premier Tech (Israel)

Movistar Team (Spain)

Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (Great Britain)

Saint Piran (Great Britain)

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Belgium)

Team DSM (Netherlands)

Team Qhubeka (Italy)

TRINITY Racing (Great Britain)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Norway)

Wiv SunGod (Great Britain)

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “As ever we’re excited to welcome those teams competing in the Tour of Britain to the UK’s biggest bike race. It’s great to see plenty of familiar faces mixed with a couple of debutants. But, perhaps most interestingly, today’s announcement further hints at what awaits in potentially the most open and unpredictable, but certainly the hardest, edition of the race to date!”

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence from the calendar, the Tour of Britain is British Cycling’s premier road cycling event, held annually across eight days in September.

Last year’s star-studded race was won by Belgian rider Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall.

The tour will feature around 120 riders taking part in total, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions.