The prestigious UK cycling event is set to arrive in Wearside on Tuesday, September 6, as part of stage three of the Tour of Britain.

Around 120 riders from 20 teams will take part in the men's race, including world and national champions.

The Tour's will go through parts of Hetton, Houghton, Philadelphia, New Herrington and Middle Herrington before heading down the A690 Durham Road towards the city centre, past Barnes Park and Mowbray Park, finishing at City Hall at the heart of Riverside Sunderland.

Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland

While the event is taking place, a number of road closures have been announced by Sunderland City Council, which can be seen below:

City Centre

St Mary’s Way - closed all day from 6am-7pm

St Mary’s car park and Livingstone Road car park closed from 6am-approximately 7pm

Wearmouth Bridge closed from 1pm-approximately 4.30pm (bus journeys will continue as normal in this area until the race is close to passing through to the finish area on St Mary’s Blvd when short delays will occur)

West Wear Street closed from 1pm-4.30pm.

Thorney’s Close to St Mary’s Boulevard - closed from 2.45pm and will reopen when the race passes

Newbottle to Thorney Close - closed from 2.45pm and will reopen when the race passes

Moorsley to Newbottle - closed from 2.45pm and will reopen when the race passes

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We’re really excited to be gearing up for the arrival of the fantastic Tour of Britain Men’s race stage finish coming to Sunderland on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 September.

"It promises to be a brilliant day out for residents and visitors alike as well as the perfect opportunity to showcase our wonderful city on national TV, and we hope that people will flock to see the sheer spectacle of more than 100 of the world's best riders racing through our streets.

"It should only take around 10 minutes for the riders and support vehicles to reach the city centre from the A690 Board Inn roundabout, so we are not looking at prolonged closures. However we appreciate there will still be some disruption, particularly in the city centre where of necessity some roads will be closed all day to allow the stage finish to be built.

"We'll be doing our very best to keep any disruption to a minimum. But we want to let people know as far in advance as possible what the impact of the road closures are likely to have so that they can plan accordingly. I'd like to thank people in advance for their understanding, patience and support."

The race will enter Sunderland at Moorsley at approximately 3pm, head towards the A690 Board Inn roundabout and then follow Durham Road until it gets to the city centre finish area on St Mary’s Boulevard at approximately 3.30pm.

A temporary road closure will apply on all roads being used for the race route from approximately 2.45pm. and roads will reopen once the race has passed through that area.