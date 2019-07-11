Tall Ships races one year on: Get ready for a new Sunderland festival on the riverside
A new event will hopefully recreate the excitement that the Tall Ships Races brought to Sunderland.
The sight of 50 sailing vessels from countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, France and India filled Sunderland last summer.
But there won’t be an immediate return as the Sunderland Echo has been told that there won’t be any bid to Sail Training International at this stage to have them come back.
Coun John Kelly, Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: “While we obviously can’t recreate an anniversary celebration event on the same size and scale of the Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 , we are hoping to recreate the same sense of excitement on both banks of the Wear with the first ever River Festival.”
Coun Kelly added: “This new community, family event will be both a celebration of the city’s maritime heritage, and a tribute to its creative future.
“The Tall Ships event demonstrated what could be achieved on the river and the River Festival will build on the 2018 event and bring the river to life during the two-day event.
“We want this new event to help recreate that same sense of excitement, with live music, street theatre and a diverse and entertaining programme including water activities.
“The River Wear brought life to our city and the communities along its banks, and this festival will help bring life back to the river itself.”