New River Festival to be staged in Sunderland
Music and family fun is set to flow at a new River Festival to be staged in Sunderland.
The riverside, which welcomed some of the 1.2 million visitors to last year’s award-winning Tall Ships Races, will host the Sunderland River Festival from August 31 –September 1.
This free, inaugural event will be both a celebration of the city's maritime heritage, and a tribute to its creative future.On opposite sides of the Wear at St Peter’s Quayside and Low Street, there will be a weekend of music and water based entertainment, with events, street theatre, activities and performances for all the family to enjoy.
Live music, including performances from leading local band Dennis and national folk/rock favourite Martin Stephenson, best known for the acclaimed album Boat to Bolivia along with his band the Daintees, will provide a musical backdrop to the event.
Low Street will have a heritage focus where visitors are invited to meet costumed characters and famous faces from the city’s past such as Jack Crawford and Peggy Potts and interact with a range of street theatre.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
At St. Peter’s visitors can experience a funny and interactive show within ‘The Whale’, an 18m giant inflatable blue whale.
Out on the water, watersports partners Sunderland Yacht Club and City of Sunderland Rowing Club will be organising a range of activities and demonstrations.
Coun John Kelly said: “The River Wear brought life to our city and the communities along its banks, and this festival will help bring life back to the river itself.”