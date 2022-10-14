Hylton Castle.

On Saturday October 22, the historic venue will host Conjuring at the Castle, an immersive experience where visitors will wander throughout the site – and meet up with “ghosts” who will share their sad stories.

The terrifying tales will include a witch who was put to death, a contortionist with a taste for revenge, an alchemist driven mad by his own thoughts and a mother with a murderous love.

Drama students from Sunderland College will be performing six special shows throughout the evening, as part of the city’s Fear On The Wear Halloween programme, created by Sunderland BID.

This is the second year the college has staged the event, which was an instant sell out and the hopes are that this year will create the same reaction.

As part of the programme, there will be a display of costumes and props on Friday, 21 October at Hills Art Centre at Waterloo Place and pop-up performances at the Local Heroes Market in Sunniside Gardens and Central Square in the Bridges on 22 October.

There will be six performances of Conjuring at the Castle and tickets are £8, released on Friday 14 October at https://hyltoncastle.org.uk.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID believes it will be a great addition to the Halloween programme.

“We are delighted to continue our great relationship with Sunderland College by including Conjuring at the Castle into Fear On The Wear,” she said.

“We know how popular it was last year and it looks all set to be even better – for those who are brave enough to attend!”

Nikki Vokes, Operations Manager at Hylton Castle, echoed Sharon’s words.

“Hylton Castle is a fantastic location and is the perfect backdrop for a unique event like this,” she said.

Jonathan Wharton, Lecturer and Programmer Leader for Drama and the Creative Arts at Sunderland College said his students were thrilled to be involved.

“This is the second time our HND Performance students have created an immersive experience within the castle walls,” he said.

“It was as an instant sell-out last year, and the reviews were exceptional. It is a big show to follow; however, the students have been incredible and have produced new characters with new narratives, sure to create a terrifying and uncomfortable audience experience... perfect for Halloween. “