A terrifying programme of spooky events is set to return to Sunderland ahead of Halloween with a host of eerie entertainment from October 21 to October 31.

A new Fear of the Wear trail, accessed by the Sunderland Experience app, will see seven augmented reality figures ready to be tracked down across the city as well as the chance to visit some scary locations and find out about their horrific history.

The programme also includes a day of spooky cinema on October 27, where visitors can see family friendly movies Casper, Ghostbusters and The Addams Family at city pub, The Peacock.

Those wanting to learn about Sunderland’s petrifying past can sign up to be part of a Guided Ghost Tour, a walk led by a 19th century “ghost” to visit some of the city’s most infamous sites on October 25.

Youngsters can also enter Sunderland’s Spooky Stories competition to win book vouchers and hear their story come to life by a group of actors. Entrants must enter by October 7.

On October 22 Hylton Castle will be turned into a scare attraction for one night only, where visitors can buy tickets for Conjuring at the Castle.

The event will see the acting skills of students at Sunderland College who will also be creating a number of pop-up performances in the city centre across the week.

The brand new programme of events has been created jointly by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: “We know how popular Halloween is in the city so we have decided to mix it up this year and offer a range of new experiences.

“It’s an opportunity to entertain both adults and children along with turning a spotlight on some of the city’s fascinating – but darker – history.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “There are so many fun activities taking place around Sunderland this autumn, from some truly terrifying experiences where you can learn about the city’s spooky past, to fun for young ones to enjoy this half-term and beyond.

"I’d encourage everyone to download the Sunderland Experience app and join the fun this Halloween.”