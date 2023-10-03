Sunderland ghost tours return for 2023 Halloween build up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eerie experiences and chilling tales of Sunderland's Guided Ghost Tour are back for 2023.

With October here, the countdown to Halloween is under way, and a variety of themed events are planned across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Fear on the Wear' is returning for 2023, and organisers at Sunderland BID are working with Atlas Theatre to bring back the popular ghost tours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Picture c/o Pixabay.

Organisers said: "Our knowledgeable guides will lead you through haunted streets and buildings, sharing spine-chilling tales and legends that will send shivers down your spine.

"As we walk, be prepared for eerie encounters that will keep you on edge.

This tour will take you to the most haunted spots in Sunderland. Feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up as we delve into the city's dark history."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tours start outside The Peacock pub in High Street West, at 6.30pm on October 20, 23 and 26.