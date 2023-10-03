News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland ghost tours return for 2023 Halloween build up

The tours are part of Fear on the Wear 2023

By Ross Robertson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
The eerie experiences and chilling tales of Sunderland's Guided Ghost Tour are back for 2023.

With October here, the countdown to Halloween is under way, and a variety of themed events are planned across the city.

'Fear on the Wear' is returning for 2023, and organisers at Sunderland BID are working with Atlas Theatre to bring back the popular ghost tours.

    Picture c/o Pixabay.Picture c/o Pixabay.
    Picture c/o Pixabay.

    Organisers said: "Our knowledgeable guides will lead you through haunted streets and buildings, sharing spine-chilling tales and legends that will send shivers down your spine.

    "As we walk, be prepared for eerie encounters that will keep you on edge.

    This tour will take you to the most haunted spots in Sunderland. Feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up as we delve into the city's dark history."

    The tours start outside The Peacock pub in High Street West, at 6.30pm on October 20, 23 and 26.

    Tickets, costing £4, must be booked in advance, and the first night has already sold out.

    Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guided-ghost-tour-tickets-717650089737?aff=oddtdtcreator to book.

    Other 'Fear on the Wear' events include a lantern parade, a spooky-themed food and drink market, and a monster trail.

