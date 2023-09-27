Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dark tales from the past, mysterious monsters and a spooky-themed food market are among events lined up for the return of Sunderland’s Fear On the Wear festival for 2023.

The annual celebration of the city's spooky side runs from October 20 to 31 this year, as part of the events programme run by Sunderland BID in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

A new AR trail, similar to previous monster and dinosaur trails, will allow shoppers and visitors to hunt down creepy creatures lurking in the shadows using the free Sunderland Experience app on their smartphones.

The city’s Guided Ghost Tours will also return on October 20, 23 and 26, where those taking part can find out more about the harrowing history of some of the key locations around Sunderland.

Among the locations on this year’s tour will be a visit to the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site, formerly known as Northumberland Street, featuring the mysterious story of a peg-leg ghost.

A famous haunting in Sunniside and a former cinema which holds a dark secret will also be among tales told on the tour, which sold out in 2022. To book for this year, visit https://fearonthewear.eventbrite.co.uk The cost is £4.

A highlight of Fear on the Wear is the community lantern parade, which takes place on October 27.

Community groups, schools and other organisations are all taking part in the event, after having been involved in sessions to make their own lanterns.

The parade will begin at the Museum and Winter Gardens at 6pm and then work its way through the city centre, ending in Keel Square.

The following day, on Saturday, October 28, Sunniside Food Market will return – with its own Halloween twist – which will also feature a number of performances by students from Sunderland College.

Youngsters can also take part in the annual Spooky Stories competition, where they are asked to write 500 words of their own terrifying tale.

There are three age groups – five to nine-year-olds, 10 to 13-year-olds and 14 to 18 year-olds.

The deadline for entries is October 9, with a presentation night on 19 October. Entries can be made via the www.sunderlandbid.co.uk website.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that this year’s programme was one of the best to date.

“Fear on the Wear is one of the most popular events of the year and once again we have come up with something for everyone,” she said.

“The whole community can get involved in the parade, youngsters can show their writing skills in the spooky stories competition and the AR trail is something all the family can enjoy.

“It’s going to be a really exciting event.”

Councillor John Price, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “Following on from a fantastic summer of fun activities in Sunderland, there continues to be plenty for everyone to enjoy over the autumn.

“The guided ghost tours were very popular last year so it’s great that more people will get a chance to discover Sunderland’s spooky past when the event returns this year.