Sunderland families invited to city's frighteningly good Halloween parade - this is when it's on
Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be filling the streets of Sunderland with terror, to help the city’s Halloween celebrations go with a bang!
For the first time, Sunderland will this year host a celebration of all things creepy, with a Halloween extravaganza – named Lights Out – taking place between Friday, October 25 and Sunday, November 3.
As part of it, families are being invited for a good scare at a community Halloween parade through the city centre, taking place on Friday, November 1.
Co-ordinated by North East carnival experts Creative Seed, the parade will feature groups from across Wearside, who will come up with spooky themes, terrifying costumes and characters and exciting dance routines.
Garner Harris, of Creative Seed, has promised that the event will be “spectacular”.
He said: “We will be helping the community groups develop their themes and costumes, along with having our professional dancers working alongside performing arts students from the college and university.
“We’ve got some great ideas and we know the results will be spectacular so we’re looking forward to lots of people turning out to see the event.”
The spooky parade will set off from Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens before moving through the city centre.
It will finish up in Keel Square, where there will be a number of activities taking place.
Lights Out has been created by Sunderland BID, with Sunderland City Council and the Bridges Shopping Centre.
Sunderland University and Sunderland College are both working with Creative Seed, which also organises the annual South Tyneside Carnival Parade.
Funding for the parade has been provided by Gentoo, and the council’s local area committees.
Other activities taking place during the Lights Out event include torchlight tours of the Empire Theatre, glass pumpkin making workshops and spooky pub quizzes.
Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, added: “It’s fantastic that so many people are working together to create a Halloween experience that really has something for everyone.
“There’s lots of family friendly activities, the community parade and some scarier stuff for adults, so this really promises to be an amazing experience.”