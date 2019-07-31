Halloween spectacular announced for Sunderland this autumn - here's what's on the programme
Sunderland will come alive with things that go bump in the night this autumn as the city welcomes a spooky spectacular for Halloween.
The first Lights Out festival will launch on Wearside this October, bringing more than a week of scary installations and frightening activities for the whole family.
There will be entertainment for all ages on show including torchlight tours of the city, glass pumpkin-making workshops and spooky pub quizzes.
Created by Sunderland BID along with Sunderland City Council, the Bridges, Gentoo, Sunderland Universty and Sunderland College, the event will also offer a range of activities for children.
Other highlights include Halloween art zine workshops at Sunderland culture, fright night cinema and a tasty trick and treat trail through the Bridges.
Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said plans are well and truly underway.
She said: “Lights Out really is going to be something special and we’re working with some amazing groups to bring a memorable 10 days which we hope people will come from across the region to enjoy.”
Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture, added: “We’re always looking to work with our partners in the city to deliver new and exciting events for our residents, and also to encourage visitors into the city, and this is a great example of that.
“There are lots of activities planned, so whether it’s seriously scary for the adults, or Halloween fun for the kids, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.”
The event is on from Friday, October 25 until Sunday, November 3.