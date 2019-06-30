Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend ends on a high with amazing turn out
The Armed Forces Day events at Seaburn Recreation Ground entertained thousands between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30.
Sunday’s celebrations appeared to be the busiest with crowds gathered to see a dog show, football tournaments, singers and plenty more.
There was something for all the family to enjoy and the weather didn’t disappoint.
While the strong-man competitions attracted an audience, Pheonix French Bulldog Rescue had dog lovers queuing up.
Teresa Cargill, Founder of Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue, said: “I’ve come to support the regional coordinator for this area. We want to raise awareness as we always need more foster carers as we have over 100 dogs in rescue at the moment.
“The regional coordinator is ex-services and my husband is ex-services, so this seemed like a great place to combine everything.”
A flag-raising ceremony was held on the evening of Friday, June 28, followed by music from a 150-strong Rock Choir and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.
Saturday saw a variety of attractions, including entertainment and a preliminary heat of the Britain’s Strongest Man competition, as well as a parade along the seafront which attracted crowds on a sunny day in Sunderland.
Cadets from the city marched along the sea front complete with a full band to mark the event.
Paul Jasper, the organiser of Armed Forces Weekend, said: “There’s a lot of people out there that still don’t realise that there’s a main Armed Forces Day. That’s what we want to try and put across.
He praises the cadets for their help.
He said: “If it wasn’t for the cadets, our job would be one million times harder. They do a hell of a parade, spend hours on the gates and they’re a massive help with tidying. They’re the unsung heroes for the success.”
Janice Procter also helps with the event. She said: “Everything is a real worthy ache. The community has pulled together and everyone’s enjoyed themselves. It’s an event for everyone from the elderly to the baby.”