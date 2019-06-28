What's happening when at Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend
Going to Armed Forces Weekend in Sunderland? Here’s what to expect.
Sunderland will pay tribute to its armed forces personnel past and present with a packed weekend of events.
Armed Forces Day is the annual, national programme of events and activities to help raise awareness of the contribution made by military personnel and their families to life to their country and communities.
An official flag raising ceremony was held yesterday, Thursday, June 27, on the main public concourse outside the council chamber at Sunderland Civic Centre.
Seaburn Recreation Ground will be the base for the celebrations, which will run from today, Friday, June 28, until Sunday, June 30.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday:
6.30pm-11pm: Flag-raising ceremony, followed by music from a 150-strong Rock Choir and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band
Saturday:
10.30am – grounds open
11am-12.30pm: Music from Shaun Crosby, Molly Atheron and Daniel Bolton
12.30pm-1pm: Military parade
1pm-1.30pm: Military square
1.30pm-4pm: Entertainment including music, dancing and martial arts display
6.45pm – The Little Wigglers and 2CD
7pm – Erin Frances
7.30pm – The King and I
8.15pm – Erin Frances
8.45pm – Background Music Interval
9.30pm – The King And I
Sunday:
Show ground entertainment includes dog show, football tournament, Salvation Army band show and go karts.
Marquee programme:
10am-11am – Next Step Dance Group
11am-11.30am – Harry Davidson
11.30am-noon – Molly Atherton
onn-12.30pm – Gemma Hackett Schools of Dance
12.30pm-1pm – Daisy Pringle
1pm-1.30pm Daniel Bolton
1.30pm-2pm – Daniel Curry 2pm-3.30pm – Toni Park Harvey, the Dolls and MTA
4.20pm-5pm – Football presentation