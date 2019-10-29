Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to lead mass '80s sing-a-long at Rainton Arena

Martin Kemp is heading to Rainton Arena next year. Photo by Chris Bailey

Martin Kemp, part of supergroup Spandau Ballet, will be appearing at Rainton Arena in Houghton on May 15, 2020 – with the promise of a night packed with retro hits.

The Back to the 80s Party sees the performer – who has also made his name as an actor in movies such as The Krays and TV series EastEnders - take to the turntables to play much-loved music from the era.

Recently taken over, the new owners of Rainton Arena have pledged to turn it into one of the best venues in the region, with plans for a whole host of musical events going forward.

“We’re thrilled to have been able to secure Martin Kemp as part of his Back to the 80s Party tour,” said Rainton Arena boss, Jay Johal.

“It’s going to be an amazing night and a chance to see a different side of a really versatile performer.”

Early bird tickets for the night are £16, with advance tickets starting from £18.

They can be booked via www.solidentertainments.com or by calling 0191 584 8630.

The show is one of a whole host of events planned at Rainton Arena, which is also benefiting from a major investment and refurbishment by the new owners.